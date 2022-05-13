Occupiers are trying to break into Azovstal under cover of shelling, Andriushchenko. PHOTO

The occupiers continue to storm the Azovstal plant under cover of shelling.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Mariupol. Azovstal. The occupiers are trying to break into the middle of the plant under cover of shelling. The situation is becoming more complicated day by day," he said.





