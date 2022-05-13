Russian shell hit hangar building in village of Shebelinka in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 5 were injured
On the evening of May 12, a Russian shell hit a hangar building in the village of Shebelinka, Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 5 were injured.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.
"At 4:35 p.m., a fire broke out in the village of Shebelinka, Izium district, where an enemy shell hit a hangar building. The area of the fire is about 200 square meters. The roof of the hangar and 10 trucks were on fire," the statement said.
Rescuers put out the fire for almost 3 hours.
As a result of the incident, 3 people died and five were injured.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
