Russian shell hit hangar building in village of Shebelinka in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 5 were injured

On the evening of May 12, a Russian shell hit a hangar building in the village of Shebelinka, Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 5 were injured.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.

"At 4:35 p.m., a fire broke out in the village of Shebelinka, Izium district, where an enemy shell hit a hangar building. The area of ​​the fire is about 200 square meters. The roof of the hangar and 10 trucks were on fire," the statement said.

Rescuers put out the fire for almost 3 hours.

As a result of the incident, 3 people died and five were injured.

