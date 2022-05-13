As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 226 children were lost, 420 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 646 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

As of the morning of May 13, 2022, the official number of child victims has not changed - 226, but the number of injured has increased - to 420, according to a Telegram from the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports Censor.NET.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the statement said.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 99, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 45, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15.

On May 12, the Russian military fired on the village. Dobryanka, Beryslav district, Kherson region. As a result, a 9-year-old boy was injured.

Also on May 12, occupiers from the multiple launch rocket system "Grad" near the village of Karierne, Beryslav district, Kherson region, fired on a convoy of civilian cars leaving the occupied territory of the Kherson region. A 10-year-old child was injured in one of the cars.

It became known that on March 10 as a result of the shelling of Mariupol in the Donetsk region the 17-year-old girl was wounded.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,721 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 139 of them were completely destroyed.

