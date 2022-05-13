Zelenskyi appropriated title of Hero of Ukraine and awarded 269 Ukrainian soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appropriated the title of Hero of Ukraine and awarded 269 Ukrainian servicemen with state awards.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant Decrees № 333/2022 and 332/2022 of May 12 have been published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

For personal courage and selfless actions shown in defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to Colonel Roman Kachur.

For personal courage and selfless actions in defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath of Ukrainian soldiers were awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, the Order of Courage, the Order of Danylo Halytsky, medals "For Military Service of Ukraine", "Defender of Ukraine" "For a saved life."

