Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 26.9 thousand people, 200 aircraft, 162 helicopters, 1,205 tanks and 2,900 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 13, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 26.9 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 26,900 (+250) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1205 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 2900 (+27) units,

artillery systems - 542 (+8) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 193 (+2) units,

air defense means - 88 (+1) units,

aircraft - 200 (+1) units,

helicopters - 162 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 405 (+7),

cruise missiles - 95 (+1),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2042 (+23) од,

special equipment - 41 (+0).

Read more: Enemy transfers additional divisions of artillery to Bryansk region of Russian Federation to increase provocative attacks on Chernihiv region, - General Staff

The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Kurakhiv direction. The data is being clarified," the General Staff said.