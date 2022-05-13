Russia changed its position on Ukraine in EU: now Lavrov says it could be "dangerous" (updated)

Russia has doubts about the "security" of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Censor.NET with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"This is a problem of Kyiv's relations with the European Union. But the innocence of Kyiv's desire raises serious doubts," he told reporters in Dushanbe, commenting on Ukraine's intention to join the EU.

According to the minister, "the EU has transformed from the constructive economic platform it has created into an aggressive, militant player who is already declaring its ambitions far beyond the European continent."

On the eve of Russia's first deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky in an interview with the British online publication, UnHerd News said that Russia's position on Kyiv's desire to join the European Union has changed, closer to the position on Ukraine's accession to NATO, because Moscow now "sees no difference ".

Earlier, Moscow categorically opposed our country's accession to NATO. But such rhetoric was not heard in the European Union.

According to Russian presidential aide Volodymyr Medinsky, one of Kyiv's written proposals at talks with Russia in Istanbul was that Moscow would not oppose Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Ukraine refuses to join military alliances, deploy foreign military bases and contingents, to conduct military exercises on the territory of Ukraine without the consent of the guarantor states, including the Russian Federation. For its part, the Russian Federation does not deny Ukraine's desire to join the European Union, "Medinsky readout Ukraine's proposal at the time.