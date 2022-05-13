I am ready to speak with Putin without his mediators and on terms of dialogue, instead of ultimatums, - Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but without his mediators and on the terms of dialogue, not ultimatums.

He stated this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, and informs Censor.NET.

"As for negotiations with Russia, the issue is getting more complicated every day ... I am ready to talk to Putin. But only with him. Without any mediators. And on the terms of dialogue, not on the terms of ultimatums," Zelenskyi said.

The head of state also noted that due to the atrocities of Russian troops, which are exposed after the de-occupation of Ukrainian towns and villages, Ukrainian society is not positive about the possibility of negotiations with Russia.

