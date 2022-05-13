I don't think Putin can save face. Russians must save their country, - Zelenskyi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to save face in the future.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared it in an interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel, informs Censor.NET.

"I do not think he will be able to save face. And I honestly do not think, in principle, what will happen to this man in the future. I think we need to think about what will happen to Russia in the future. And I, as the President of Ukraine, first of all, think that we will have, but these are our neighbors ... ", - said Zelensky, adding that the war made the border between Ukraine and Russia not only territorial but also historical.

"First of all, I believe that he needs to preserve his state, this is their state and their society. They must preserve even what was built by him and not by this political power that was before. 100, 200, 300, 500 years ago - what were the traditions, art, writers ", - adds the head of state.

