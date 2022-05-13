ENG
As result of night attacks on Mykolaiv two stations of water purification are damaged

As a result of shelling by the occupiers on the night of May 13, two stations of water purification at one of the facilities "Mykolayivoblteploenerho" were damaged

As Censor.NET reports, the press service of the Mykolaiv city council reported about it on Telegram.

"And this is at a time when all services are working together to restore water supply and provide citizens with the most important resource for life - water. Such actions remind once again that the enemies have nothing human. We continue to work - for the benefit of Mykolaeiv! "- added in press service.

