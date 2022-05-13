Macron is looking in vain for way out for Russia. Emmanuel doesn't need to do any diplomatic pas, - Zelenskyi

French President Emmanuel Macron is trying in vain to find a diplomatic language with Russia to end the war. He has already had a negative experience in seeking mediation between Russia and Ukraine.

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared it in an interview to the Italian Rai 1 TV channel, informs Censor.NET.

"We should not look for a way out for Russia, and Macron is doing it in vain. I think he has a great experience: until Russia wants it and understands that it needs it, it will not look for a way out. Maybe Emmanuel knows something more. I know that he wanted to find some results in the mediation between Russia and Ukraine. But he did not find it. Not from our side, but from the Russian Federation, "Zelensky said.

"And to offer me some things related to the concessions of our sovereignty to save Putin's face is not very correct. We are not ready to save something for someone and lose our territories because of it," the head of state added.

"We are not ready to save anything for anyone and lose our territory for it. It is unfair, it is a waste of time. On February 24, Russia showed that it does not care about all your concessions, if I decide to take the territory, I will do it and they do it. Emmanuel doesn't need to make any diplomatic steps now. He became president, and I supported him, but without any steps in one direction or another. History doesn't forgive this, only steps forward," the president said.

