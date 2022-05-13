EU will allocate additional € 500 million for military assistance to Ukraine, - Borrel

The European Union will allocate another 500 million euros to Ukraine to exercise its right to self-defense.

This was stated today before the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the German city of Weissenhaus by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is the seventh G7 meeting since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. I am convinced that we will come out with a strong message. The approach is obvious - more like this. It means - more support for Ukraine, including military support. I will announce that we, as the European Union, we will provide a new tranche, another 500 million euros to support Ukraine in the military sense. So it will be only 2 billion euros," Borrel said.

He clarified that this additional 500 million euros will be used to purchase heavy weapons, including armored vehicles, tanks, heavy artillery and ammunition, and all other items needed in the war. However, this amount, according to the EU High Representative, is not enough to supply combat aircraft.

Borrell expressed confidence that the G7 ministers would give a new impetus today to Ukraine's military support, to increase pressure on Russia through economic sanctions and to further strengthen its international isolation. The ministers will pay special attention to the fight against Russian disinformation, including the causes of this war, its impact on energy security and food prices around the world.

"A united front in support of Ukraine will be presented. I am convinced that this will be the result of this meeting," the EU High Representative added.