Russia's goals are still unchanged, but we have already destroyed order of their implementation, - People's Deputy of "Voice" Rakhmanin

From the very beginning, the only goal of the Russian Federation was one thing: to take control of Ukraine by military means. During the 78 days of full-scale invasion, the Kremlin is changing its plan to achieve this goal, but not reducing its ambitions. The Russians are still trying to capture Kyiv, only now - after the occupation of the whole east and south.

This opinion was expressed by the People's Deputy from the Voice faction Serhii Rakhmanin

"Kyiv is still Russia's goal, but now it is not a priority. They also wanted to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by May 9. Now the deadline has been moved to the end of the month. After that they plan to pause, restore battalion tactical groups and move south. We are talking about the Odesa and Mykolaiv directions, about Zaporizhia and the Dnipro-Kryvyi Rih. The next goal is the so-called land corridor with Transnistria and Kyiv. That is, plans to capture all of Ukraine and establish military control are still unchanged," Rachmanin said.

Only the procedure for achieving the goals is changing, said a representative of the "Voice". The occupiers withdrew from Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv because they found that they could not attack effectively in several directions at the same time. But this does not mean that the enemy is not going to return. The only question is whether we will give him such an opportunity.

Currently, the east is the highest priority for Russia, because it seems to be the easiest goal: close to the border, near the already occupied regions, has railways that make it easier to transport ammunition.

"According to the Russians, Donbas is the simplest goal that can be considered a victory today. If they achieve this goal, they will move on to the next. But Ukrainian soldiers constantly do not allow the Russians to implement plans, so they are significantly behind schedule," Rachmanin said.