Kuleba calls on G7 countries to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine: Hundreds of billions of dollars and euros

Ukraine calls on the G7 countries to hand over hundreds of billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Germany.

"I urge the G7 authorities to pass legislation and carry out all necessary procedures to confiscate Russia's sovereign assets and transfer them to Ukraine so that Ukraine can use the money to rebuild the country," he said.

According to Kuleba, Canada has already taken appropriate measures and in his opinion, others will follow her example "sooner rather than later."

It is about hundreds of billions of dollars and euros, the Foreign Minister stressed.

Among other topics discussed at the G7 ministerial meeting was the global food crisis.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is the only cause of this crisis. Russia has blocked Ukrainian ports, is attacking Odesa with missiles, the largest Ukrainian port through which Ukrainian agricultural products have been supplied to the global market," Kuleba said.

The meeting discussed ways to lift the blockade and ensure the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, in particular, to Africa and Asia.