The United Kingdom said it had imposed sanctions on Friday against Russian President Lyudmila Ocheretnaya's ex-wife and other members of the Russian president's entourage.

Documents released by the British government on Friday said that in addition to the former first lady of Russia, sanctions included, in particular, Roman Putin, Igor Putin, Mikhail Putin.

Also on the sanctions list are Alina Kabayeva, chairman of the board of directors of the National Media Group holding, Yuriy Shamalov, chairman of the Gazfond private pension fund, Mikhail Klishin, a member of the board of directors of SOGAZ, and Volodymyr Kolbin, general director of Gelendzhik Sea Port.

Family

Alina Kabayeva, former gymnast. He is the chairman of the board of directors of the National Media Group, Russia's largest private Russian media company. She probably has a close personal relationship with Putin, having previously been a State Duma deputy from United Russia.

Anna Zatseplina, Alina Kabayeva's grandmother, and an ally of Gennady Tymchenko, a longtime ally of Putin. Timchenko has been under British sanctions since February 22, 2022, he gave Zatseplina a luxury apartment in Moscow.

Lyudmila Ocheretna, Putin's ex-wife. After her divorce in 2014, she benefited from business relationships with government agencies.

Igor Putin, the president's cousin and Russian businessman. He is the director of the Pechenga International Seaport.

Mikhail Putin, Russian businessman and relative of the president. He is Deputy Chairman of the Board of SOGAZ Insurance Company and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom.

Roman Putin, the president's cousin. He openly declares his relationship with Putin and emphasizes that this family connection has allowed his company "Putin Consulting" to work with foreign investors.

Mikhail Shelomov, a businessman and Putin's cousin. Shelomov's Accept LLC is related to Putin's famous palace and is a shareholder in the Kremlin-linked Bank of Russia.

Putin's allies

Alexander Plekhov, a close friend of Putin. He benefited from his relationship with the president, and his Vital Development Corporation benefited from significant government patronage.

Mikhail Klishin, Executive Director of Bank of Russia, Member of the Board of Directors of SOGAZ.

Vladimir Kolbin, the son of a childhood friend and business partner of President Peter Kolbin. He received support from the Russian government as CEO of Gelendzhik Seaport LLC.

Yuri Shamalov, son of Nikolai Shamalov and brother of Putin's former son-in-law Kirill. He is part of the new elite of children of Putin's closest allies and quickly rose to become president of Gazfond and a member of Gazprombank's board of directors.

Viktor Khmarin, a Russian lawyer and businessman, is a friend and relative of Putin. Khmarin owned a number of enterprises, including Naftoproduktservis LLC, which operated in the Russian energy sector.