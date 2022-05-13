Turkey opposes Finland and Sweden joining NATO as "refuge for terrorist organizations", - Erdogan

Turkey does not view the intention of Sweden and Finland to join NATO. Because he considers the Scandinavian countries a refuge for "terrorist organizations".

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC Ukraine.

"We do not have a positive opinion. The Scandinavian countries are like the guest houses of terrorist organizations. Those who support terrorism are in the parliaments of these countries," he said.

He clarified that representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization, are active in these countries.

It should be noted that Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, so its approval is required for the accession of Sweden and Finland.

It will be recalled that Finland is expected to officially announce its application for NATO membership on May 15.

And Sweden must decide and apply on May 16.