International community must force Russia to pay contribution to Ukraine, - Duda
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that Russia should be forced to pay compensation to Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polish media.
"We deeply believe that the international community ... will force Russia to pay a contribution to rebuild what was destroyed in Ukraine," he said.
