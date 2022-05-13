EU sanctions against Russia will include oil embargo, - said journalist Jozwiak

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia will include an embargo on oil, it is not going to be a separate item.

This was announced on Twitter by the Brussels correspondent of "Radio Liberty" Ricard Jozwiak, Censor.NET informs.

"Senior EU officials say the 6th package of sanctions against Russia should be seen as a package, apparently rejecting the idea that only some aspects of it, such as lists, can be approved, while the oil embargo will be approved later", he noted.

Earlier, the American publication Bloomberg wrote that the EU could split the package of sanctions against Russia and postpone the oil embargo, as the bloc itself does not have unity on restrictions on supplies.

It was also reported that due to problems with the coordination of sanctions, the discussion of the sixth package will continue on May 16 at the level of EU foreign ministers.