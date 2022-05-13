Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 13.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 13.05.2022

"79 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The Russian occupiers do not stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on industrial infrastructure and fire on civilian targets in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. His main efforts were to cover the state border in Brest and Gomel oblasts. As part of the inspection of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Kobrin district of Brest region and Lida district of Grodno region, meetings with conscripts continue. There is still a threat of missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In the northern direction, the enemy is strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy fired artillery at civilian targets in the Sumy region and launched an air strike on the settlement of Tovstodubovo.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on ensuring the withdrawal of its units from the city of Kharkiv and preventing the withdrawal of units of the Defense Forces to the rear of the Russian group of troops concentrated in the city of Izyum. Enemy units fired on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky and Ternova.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on the offensive in the area of ​​the settlement of Bogorodichne, but had no success. He conducted artillery shelling in the areas of Nova Dmytrivka and Krasnopillya. He carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna and Adamivka.

Enemy units continue to fire on our troops in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions. The occupiers tried to establish control over the settlements of Novoselivka Druha, Kamyanka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka. In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. In the Severodonetsk direction it carries out active fire influence in the area of ​​the settlement of Rubizhne.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the directions of the settlements of Zolotye and Komyshuvakha, but was unsuccessful. Carries out shelling of the settlements of Toshkivka and Orikhove. In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, he is conducting offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Kamyanka and Novoselivka, and has no success.

In Mariupol, the occupiers focused their efforts on blocking our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant, the shelling continues.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area, firing at units of the Defense Forces with artillery and mortars. He continued to conduct air reconnaissance.

Illegal actions against the local population continue in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy. Measures of the administrative-police regime are underway, the counter-intelligence regime has been strengthened. Unreasonable detention of civilians, especially those with an active pro-Ukrainian position, continues.

Ukraine's defense forces are inflicting losses on the enemy and are ready for any changes in the operational situation. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.