Russia wants to sit at negotiating table with Ukraine and West to conclude new big deal, - Erdogan's adviser

Russia wants to sit at the negotiating table not only with Ukraine but also with the West.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Türkiye, this was stated by Adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin.

"We are aware of this: Russia wants to sit down not only with Ukraine but also with the West and sign a new big agreement. For negotiations, all parties, including Europe and the United States, must have a constructive attitude," he said.

According to him, Turkey is ready to contribute to the meeting at the level of leaders.

"In order for the heads of state of Russia and Ukraine to meet face to face, certain conditions must be met and some progress must be made in the negotiations. A certain distance has been covered in the Istanbul process, but it may take some time for the leaders to come together. "The events of recent weeks have had a negative impact on this process. But we will continue to move through negotiations and dialogue, not war, with patience and perseverance," Kalin added.

