Kuleba and Moldovan Interior Minister Popescu discuss security, ways to increase economic resilience and counter Russian propaganda

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Moldova Nika Popescu discussed the security of the countries, ways to increase economic stability and counter Russian propaganda, as well as Russia's actions in the Black Sea region.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter.

"At our meeting today, my Moldovan counterpart Mykola Popescu and I focused on the security of Ukraine and Moldova, ways to increase economic stability and counter Russian propaganda. We also discussed Russia's hostile actions in the Black Sea region," Kuleba wrote.

