Occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Komyshuvakha and Zolote - General Staff of Armed Forces

The Russian occupiers are conducting offensive operations in the direction of Kamyanka and Novoselivka, but to no avail.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the directions of the settlements of Zolote and Komyshuvakha, but was unsuccessful. It carried out shelling of the settlements of Toshkivka and Orikhove. In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, it is conducting offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Kamyanka and Novoselivka, it has no success," the General Staff said.

In Mariupol, the occupiers focused their efforts on blocking our units in the area of the Azovstal plant, the shelling continues.

Read more: Ukrainian women need possibility of abortion in Poland - UN