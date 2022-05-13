We will persuade allies to include oil and gas embargo in next sanctions package - Shmyhal

Russia is an unreliable supplier of energy resources.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia stopped gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria. Now we hear the same threats in the direction of Finland. "Gazprom has also stopped deliveries to the EU through the Polish gas transportation system and significantly reduced them through the Ukrainian system. The Russian gas monopolist refuses to fill up European gas storage facilities, presses on the price in European markets, taking this into account, we hope and will convince our allies that the oil and gas embargo will appear in the next sanctions package," - said the head of the government.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has been telling its partners for years that Russia is an unreliable supplier of energy resources.

