Since beginning of war, defenders of Mariupol have destroyed about 6,000 Rashists and more than 100 vehicles of Russian Federation, - Deputy Commander of "Azov" Regiment Palamar

The defenders of Mariupol have destroyed about 6,000 Russian invaders and more than 100 armored vehicles since the beginning of the war.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Captain Svyatoslav Palamar (Kalyna), Deputy Commander of the "Azov" regiment, during a special military panel at the Kyiv Security Forum.

"Our garrison managed to destroy about 6,000 units of enemy force, including one general. That's about 78 tanks. That's over 100 units of armored vehicles. That's by the confirmed ones. There are still, of course, many unconfirmed data, which we will not rely on," he said.

Palamar noted that the occupants threw their elite units to storm Mariupol.

"This is the 150th Division, this is the 68th Tank Regiment. This is the 83rd Airborne Brigade. This is the 346th GRU brigade, special forces. This is the 22nd GRU Special Forces Brigade. This is the 9th regiment of the "DNR" marines. This is the 810th brigade of the Black Sea Fleet. This is the 155th Pacific Brigade. And it is also strategic aviation and tactical aviation. These are Wagner mercenaries and other fighters from other territories of the Russian Federation and the Caucasus," he added.

The Deputy Commander of the "Azov" regiment emphasized that the enemy outnumbered the Ukrainian defenders in the number of weapons and in the number of infantry.

"This grouping numbered about 14,000 servicemen. This is an extremely huge amount of equipment, this is aircraft, this is ships, this is ship artillery, this is aircraft, both tactical and strategic aviation. And a large number of artillery, multiple rocket launchers. And also a huge number of missiles were fired at us during this whole period," Kalyna explained.

At the same time, Palamar noted that the defense of Azovstal, which Russian troops are trying to storm, continues.

"We will resist further as long as we have the opportunity," he concluded.

