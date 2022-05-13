ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In Eastern direction on May 13, 9 Russian attacks were repelled, up to 130 occupants, 2 tanks, 7 armored vehicles, 2 mortars, 2 drones were destroyed, - OC "East"

Operational and tactical group "East" announced the results of hostilities on May 13.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Command.

The report notes: "During the day, May 13, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops carried out 9 attacks. In addition, there was a fire attack on the forward control post of the 1st separate motorized rifle brigade of the so-called "DNR". The Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 130; tanks - 2; APC - 1; IFV - 5; BMD - 1; mortars - 2; ATT - 2; UAV - 2".

