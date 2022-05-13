In Donbass on May 13, 10 enemy attacks were repelled, 5 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 6 units of armored vehicles, 3 drones were eliminated - JFO Staff press center

The Joint Forces grouping continues to conduct a defensive operation in a defined area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

The report notes: "The situation is difficult but controlled.

The enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-calibre artillery, tanks and mortars of various systems along the entire line of defence, is striking and bombing civilian infrastructure, civilian residential areas, destroying administrative buildings, hospitals, schools and kindergartens.

Ukrainian defenders and defenders from the Joint Force grouping repulsed 10 enemy attacks today. Fighting with the occupant continues at three more locations.

Our brave soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Rashist invaders.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 5 tanks; 5 artillery systems; 6 units of armored combat vehicles; 7 enemy vehicles;

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 3 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the invasion of Russian occupants!".

