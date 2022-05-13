Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal are very difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to extract everyone alive - Vereshchuk

The negotiations with the Russian Federation on Azovstal in Mariupol are very complicated, the result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to pull everyone out alive, at the same time we should not exaggerate the influence of world leaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"The heart of the country now is Azovstal. In addition to the Azovs, our AFU, National Guard, border guards, SSU fighters, police, and territorial defense forces are there. I share the anxiety and worry of the relatives for the fate of fortress defenders. War is about blood and tears. There are no miracles in war. This is a harsh reality. That is why only a sober and pragmatic approach works," she wrote.

At the same time, the Minister stressed that "we should not exaggerate the influence of world leaders, because if this influence was proper, there would be no war.

"There is an order from the President - to do everything possible and impossible to get ours out of there. The team is working. Negotiating with the enemy is very difficult. The result may not satisfy everyone. But our task is to extract our guys. All of them. Alive," she stated.

