One person died as result of Rashist shelling in Donetsk region, 12 people were wounded - RMA
As a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region, one person died and 12 people were wounded.
This was stated by the Head of Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"On May 13, the Russians killed another civilian in Donetsk - in Avdiivka. Today, 12 more people were injured due to the Russian shelling.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password