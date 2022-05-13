One person died as result of Rashist shelling in Donetsk region, 12 people were wounded - RMA

As a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region, one person died and 12 people were wounded.

This was stated by the Head of Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 13, the Russians killed another civilian in Donetsk - in Avdiivka. Today, 12 more people were injured due to the Russian shelling.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "he said.

See more: Direct hit in house and shrapnel wounds. During day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region. PHOTOS