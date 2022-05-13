Tightening sanctions and increasing support for Ukraine is only recipe for protecting freedom, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenski stressed that sanctions packages against Russia should not be blocked.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Head of State in the eveving video message.

"I am grateful to everyone who is working to increase sanctions against Russia and to enhance defense and financial support for us, for Ukraine. That is the only recipe for protecting freedom under a Russian invasion. And it's not just expenses for Western nations. It's not about accounting . It's about the future," the President said.

According to Zelensky, the world has already recognized that Russia's blockade of our ports and this war provoke a large-scale food crisis.

"Russian officials are also openly threatening the world that there will be famine in dozens of states. What would be the consequences of such a famine? What kind of political instability and migratory flows would it lead to? How much would then have to be spent to overcome the consequences?"

These are the questions that need to be answered by those who are stalling sanctions packages against Russia or trying to postpone aid to Ukraine," the Head of State stressed.

