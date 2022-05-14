Law on additional assistance to Ukraine should be adopted by May 19, - the Pentagon

If Congress fails to pass a $40 billion bill for Ukraine by May 19, it could lead to a pause in military aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN, this was stated by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

"May 19 is the day we really, without additional authority, begin to miss opportunities to deliver ... It will begin to affect our ability to deliver aid uninterrupted," he said.

"We would like to get approval for additional authority before the third week of this month to extend the uninterrupted flow of supplies to Ukraine, so obviously we continue to urge the Senate to act as quickly as possible so that we don't wait until late May without getting any additional authority that we can use," the Pentagon official added.

