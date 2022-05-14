Greatest activity of occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions, - General Staff

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The main goal is to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions and ensure the stability of the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Thus, the eightieth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The Russian aggressor continues to fight in the Eastern Operational Zone, firing along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops. The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk's directions.

There is still a threat that the enemy will launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The export of military equipment and property of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

In the northern direction, the enemy provides enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Kharkiv direction. His main efforts were focused on ensuring the withdrawal of his troops from the city of Kharkiv, maintaining the occupied positions and supply routes.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Dovgenke, Dolyna, and Husarivka.

The Russian occupiers conducted air reconnaissance using the Orlan-10 UAV in the areas of the settlements of Izyum, Kapitolivka, and Dibrova in the Kharkiv region.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy used mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and aircraft to inflict maximum losses on units of the Defense Forces, depletion of personnel, and destruction of fortifications.

In addition, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Pobeda. It is not successful.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy continues to blockade our units near the Azovstal plant. Inflicts massive artillery and airstrikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, in order to maintain the occupied territory, there are preparatory measures for the construction of a multi-tiered defense by the occupiers.

The situation in the South Bug area has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops with mortars and artillery.

"Ten attacks by the Russian occupiers were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas over the past 24 hours, five tanks, five artillery systems, six units of armored combat vehicles, and seven enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Air defense units shot down three Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, the General Staff said.