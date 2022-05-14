As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 227 children were lost, 420 - wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 14, 2022, more than 647 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official figures, 227 children died and more than 420 were injured.

As Censor.NET reports, it is spoken about it in the message of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 99, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 45, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

A 12-year-old boy died on May 12 at a medical facility. He was seriously injured on May 1 during the shelling of the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region.

Read more: As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 226 children were lost, 420 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

The bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,748 educational institutions. At the same time, 144 of them were completely destroyed.