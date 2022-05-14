Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 27.2 thousand people, 200 aircraft, 163 helicopters, 1,218 tanks and 2,934 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of May 14, the total combat losses of the Russian army exceeded 27 thousand soldiers and 5 thousand units of various equipment.
This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
It is specified that about 27,200 people were liquidated, 300 of them in the past 24 hours, 1,218 (+13) tanks, 2,934 (+34) combat armored vehicles, and 551 (+9) artillery systems, multiple launch rocket system - 195 (+2) units, air defense means - 88 (+0) units, aircraft - 200 (+0) units, helicopters - 163 (+1) units, UAVs operational and tactical level - 411 (+6), cruise missiles - 95 (+0), ships and boats - 13 (+0) units, automobile equipment and tank trucks - 2059 (+17) units, special equipment - 42 (+1).
"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions. The data are being clarified. Fight the occupier! Together we will win! Our strength is in the truth!", The statement reads.
