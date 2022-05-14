Occupiers forcibly take out inhabitants of Popasna to Pervomaisk and Stakhanov, - Haidai

In the occupied Popasna, the occupiers are inspecting the ruins in search of people, and under the barrels of machine guns are taken to the occupied territories in 2014 - to Pervomaisk and Stakhanov.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Telegram.

"In the captured Popasna, the orcs announced a hunt for civilians.

The militants are inspecting the ruins in search of living people and are taking them to the Pervomaisk and Stakhanov territories occupied in 2014 under the barrels of machine guns. People are being held against their will. Relatives cannot contact them. It is unknown what happens to the people who are with the invaders," Haidai wrote.

He reminded that since May 8, the defeated Popasna has been controlled by racists. The city was completely destroyed. More than one and a half thousand residents who did not want to leave remained under occupation.

