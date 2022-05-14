Due to enemy shelling, 72 settlements in Zaporizhia region were de-energized

In the Zaporizhzhia region due to active hostilities, problems with electricity supply were recorded. As of the morning of May 14, 72 settlements were without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that 21,219 subscribers were left without electricity due to damage to the lines. Yesterday, specialists restored the power supply in the villages of Novopokrovka and Chistopillya, Pologi district (290 subscribers).

In addition, due to enemy shelling and the occupation of the Zaporizhia region by the occupiers, there is no gas supply in 88 settlements (69,975 subscribers). Due to the damage to the main gas pipeline in the Donetsk region, there were problems with gas in Berdyansk and Melitopol districts.

Currently, the restoration of public utilities is underway, but the work is complicated by active hostilities.

