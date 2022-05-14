Last night as result of attacks in Mykolaiv area 5 people were wounded

In the Mykolaiv area as a result of attacks of the Russian troops over the last days, 5 people were wounded. All of them were taken to medical institutions.

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva on Telegram.

"For the last days in the Mykolaiv area, 5 people were injured. Fortunately, there are no children among the victims. All victims are delivered to our medical institutions and receive necessary help", - she wrote.

According to her, in general, as of this morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals, 164 citizens suffered from attacks by occupiers in the area.

