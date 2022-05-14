ENG
News War
We are negotiating first-priority evacuation of seriously wounded and medics from Azovstal. It is 60 people, - Vereshchuk

Ukraine is currently negotiating the emergency evacuation of 60 people from Azovstal in Mariupol, where the Ukrainian military has been defending itself for more than two months despite being surrounded by Russian troops.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

Earlier, she stressed that negotiations with Russia on the evacuation of Azovstal are difficult.

"There are several hundred wounded, they must be rescued in the first place, because the Russians do not agree on all of them at once. So, first the wounded and medics, there are 60 of them," Vereshchuk said.

