This morning, Russian Federation fired on settlement in Chernihiv region. 8 explosions were recorded, - operational command "North"
This morning, the occupiers fired on the border settlement in the Chernihiv region from the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".
As it is noted, at about 06:30 information was received that 8 explosions (from a mortar) were recorded on the outskirts of Bleshnya.
"There are no casualties among personnel and equipment," the statement said.
