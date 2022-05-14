Russia has already exhausted reserves of combat-ready battalion-tactical groups, and those who are sent to Ukraine - demoralized - intelligence

In Russia, covert mobilization continues at the state level. In the Belgorod and Rostov regions, new units of the occupying forces are being formed and sent to the territory of Ukraine based on conscripts and mobilization resources. However, the use of such troops is largely ineffective.

This was announced on the air of the national marathon by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Conscripts are summoned through the military registration and enlistment offices, they sign contracts, after which new units are formed and sent to the territory of Ukraine. How effective the use of such troops is already shown by the fighting. In many cases, this is not effective, but we really understand that today Russia has exhausted the resources related to the most combat-ready battalion tactical groups. Although it still has enough reserves to enter the territory of Ukraine, "- said the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine.

Also, Vadim Skibitsky confirmed the information about the depression and depressed moral and psychological climate in the units of the Russian occupation forces.

"The most depressing morale is in servicemen of the 1st and 2nd army corps from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Because that is where the forced mobilization and conscription of the Russian occupation forces takes place. Untrained personnel, who have essentially no combat experience, are now heading to the most important areas. Besides, those reservists who go to the territory of Ukraine from the Russian Federation, especially from its central regions, and eastern regions, they simply went and thought that go to earn money, and here they are essentially met with strong resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces, the Territorial Defense, and the entire population of Ukraine ", - Skibitsky said and added that instead of receiving money, the Russians return home in bags for corpses, which greatly affects the morale of the occupiers.