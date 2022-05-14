Occupiers damaged more than 23,000 kilometers of roads and more than 40 railway bridges in Ukraine

The Russian occupiers have already destroyed 6,300 km of main tracks in Ukraine, as well as damaged 23,573 km of roads, 289 roads and 41 railways.

This was announced by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksander Kubrakov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the ministry.

"Russian troops are deliberately destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The amount of documented damage alone has already reached more than $ 90 billion, and this figure is growing every day of the war," he said.

According to the Minister, 6.3 thousand km of main tracks are currently lost, as well as 23,573 km of roads, 289 road and 41 railway bridges are damaged.

"We are currently working on securing cargo delivery chains, changing the direction of trade flows due to the blockade of Ukrainian seaports and the loss of about 23% of the railway network," Kubrakov added.

