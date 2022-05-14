Russian special services are recruiting Ukrainian children to make them informants, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine is recording the intensification of Russian special services for the recruitment of Ukrainian children to make them their informants. Such attempts are occurring across the country, so the Service once again encourages parents to monitor what children do online.

"Yes, in Volyn and Donetsk regions, the SSU exposed four underage informants. In Lutsk, law enforcement officers noticed three teenagers who were constantly circling near one of the checkpoints. "Unknown" asked the students about the situation, trying to find out information about the location of military facilities, military equipment and weapons," said in a statement.

The SSU also notes that in Novoluhansk, the occupier established contact with a minor Ukrainian woman via a Telegram messenger. He promised a "fee" for information about the positions of the Armed Forces in the village and photos of the shelling sites. Due to the intervention of law enforcement officers, criminal cooperation was stopped.

The SSU reminds that in Ukraine criminal liability occurs after a person reaches the age of 16, and in some cases from the age of 14. Therefore, parents should be as careful as possible so that their children do not get into trouble.