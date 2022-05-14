Relatives of Azovstal soldiers ask Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help evacuate Mariupol defenders

Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen defending Mariupol are asking President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to help evacuate the fighters from the territory of the Azostal metallurgical plant using the extraction procedure.

The relatives of the Ukrainian fighters announced a corresponding appeal to the Chinese leader during a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"After all the negotiations in the world today, there is another person that Putin will find difficult to deny. We believe that a strong and noble China is able to make decisions in the name of good, in the name of values, because it stands guard over those values. We ask the esteemed leader of China Xi Jinping to show great love and care and world values ​​and great Eastern wisdom - to join in saving the defenders of Mariupol," said Natalia Zarytska, the wife of a Ukrainian serviceman stationed at Azovstal.

The father of Azov fighter Stavr Vyshnyak, in turn, added that Ukrainian servicemen are under constant attack by Russian servicemen, without proper medical care, medicines, and supplies of water and food.

"We, parents, relatives, and friends of the fighters, repeatedly ask the whole world community to carry out the extraction procedure, we ask to bring our soldiers, wounded soldiers, and the bodies of those killed in a third country, where they will remain until the end of hostilities," said Vyshnyak.

He reminded that the relatives of the Ukrainian servicemen turned to all world leaders for help in facilitating the extraction procedure.

"The only person still to be contacted is Chinese President Xi Jinping. We ask the Chinese President to take all necessary measures to ensure and carry out the extraction procedure, act as a mediator and act as a third party and guarantor of security," said the Ukrainian soldier's father.

He noted that China has strong economic and political ties with Russia, and the Chinese leader has personal influence over the Russian president.

"We ask you to intervene and become a peacemaker, to become a savior for the fighters at Azovstal," Vyshnyak concluded.

Marine Corps Anna Ivleyeva, the wife of a Ukrainian serviceman and Azovstal Marine, added that the Chinese leader could enter into a dialogue with Putin. "Therefore, we urge you to hold this fruitful dialogue and take our fighters to a third country through the extraction procedure," she concluded.