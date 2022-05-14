Mariupol is threatened by large-scale epidemic as result of which there is risk of death of thousands of inhabitants of city, - Denysova

An infectious catastrophe in blocked Mariupol could be caused by a lack of water, damaged sewage systems and a large number of bodies under the rubble of houses.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the biggest problem in Mariupol is clean drinking water, which is not available in the city. In addition, there is a critical situation with sewerage and gutters. There is a danger that the sewage will be in the sea and on the streets of the city.

"Given the number of bodies under destroyed buildings, with the natural effects of decomposition in the warm season, the city is threatened by a large-scale epidemic in the near future. Due to the closure of humanitarian corridors, many people it is said it in the message.

According to local authorities, the epidemic alone could kill about 10,000 people by the end of the year.

"According to Article 56 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949, the occupying Power is obliged to ensure and maintain conditions in the occupied territories satisfactory in terms of health and sanitation, necessary to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics," says Denysova.

Read more: Relatives of Azovstal soldiers ask Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help evacuate Mariupol defenders

She also asked the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's Military Invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine.