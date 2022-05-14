40 military men of Russian Federation brought to hospitals of Melitopol with crushed extremities, in Zaporozhye RMA suspect "crossbows"

40 Russian servicemen were taken to Melitopol Hospital with gunshot wounds to the extremities, probably due to careless handling of weapons.

The Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reports about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The other day, 40 Russian servicemen were taken to Melitopol Hospital with gunshot wounds to the extremities," the message reads.

The Regional Military Administration noted that one of the probable versions of what happened was a crossbow due to incompetent handling of weapons.

Read more: Relatives of Azovstal soldiers ask Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help evacuate Mariupol defenders

We will remind, the mayor of temporarily captured Melitopol Ivan Fedorov declared that all Melitopol doctors are on duty daily in city hospitals, but refused to work in military hospital of invaders.