Finnish President Niiniste has personally informed Putin of plans to join NATO

Finnish President Sauli Niiniste spoke with Putin on May 14. He said the country would soon apply to join NATO.

According to Censor.NET with reference to website of the President of Finland.

Niiniste himself initiated the conversation. He stressed that the situation with the national security of his country has changed radically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The President of Finland admitted that the conversation was open and straightforward, although it was conducted without exacerbations. It was important to avoid stress.

In addition, Niiniste expressed concern over the suffering of Ukrainians during the war and again called on Moscow for peace. Finally, the politician asked Putin not to hinder the evacuation of civilians.

Russian media write that Putin said that the renunciation of Finland's neutrality would be wrong, Channel 24 reports. It is claimed that there are no threats to its security.

It will be recalled that the day before, Putin's spokesman Peskov said that Russia would be threatened by Finland's accession to NATO. Earlier, Moscow threatened the "consequences" of such a decision.