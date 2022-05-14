Most important and fiercest battles are currently taking place in Luhansk region - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As part of a full-scale war with Russia, key fighting is currently concentrated in the Luhansk region, in particular in the Siversky Donets region.

The adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Denysenko reported about it on air of the Direct TV channel, Censor.NET transfers with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, key fighting is concentrated in the Luhansk region, near the Siversky Donets. And we understand that the Russians are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops there. They are not succeeding, but the most important and fierce fighting is currently concentrated there," Denysenko said.

He reminded that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians are retreating in an organized manner in the north of Kharkiv region.

"That is, with such careful optimism we can say that it is quite possible that in the near future we will be able to reach the state border of Ukraine in the northeast of Kharkiv region," said the adviser to the Minister.

Speaking about the information that Izium became the main operational center of the Russian Federation in the battle for Donbas, he expressed the opinion that there are currently two such main centers.

"The first is the Siversky Donets and this agglomeration is actually Lysychansk-Severodonetsk-Rubizhne. And this is, of course, the Izium direction, this is the direction to Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. These are two key areas that the Russians will focus on in the battle for Donbas," Denysenko specified.

He noted that the fact that Ukraine will win in the northeast does not mean that we need to relax, because in the south of Kharkiv region, in the Izium direction, he believes, will be one of the key battles, probably the whole war.

Answering questions about the situation in southern Ukraine, Denysenko said that there is an understanding that the island of Zmiiny is becoming one of the most important points for Russia after the downed cruiser "Moscow", because whoever controls the air over Zmiiny, who will have his air defense there, - he will control this whole part of the Black Sea.

"And, of course, that's why Zmiiny and the battles for him may be one of the fiercest in the near future. There is no official information that they installed the S-300 on Zmiiny, so let's wait for official information, because so far we have no confirmation And we understand that the options of a possible attack or no attack on the Odesa region and, first of all, on Bessarabia will largely depend on this, "said the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.