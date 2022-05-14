Enemy continues to storm "Azovstal", dropping air bombs and using heavy artillery and tanks - "Azov"

The enemy continues to storm the territory of the Azovstal plant.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Azov regiment.

It is noted that during the entire 80th day of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country, the occupier dropped air bombs on the defenders of Mariupol, using heavy artillery and tanks.

"It uses a large number of infantry to try to storm Ukrainian positions. Despite the extremely critical situation, the defenders, making superhuman efforts, repel attempts to break through the positions of defenders and deter the enemy troops," the statement said.

