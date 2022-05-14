There is chance for evacuation from "Azovstal" with participation of UN and Red Cross, - Vereshchuk

The evacuation of the Ukrainian military from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol can be carried out with the participation of the UN and the Red Cross. It is a question of rescue of wounded.

This was announced today during a telethon by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There is a chance (evacuation by the UN and the ICRC. - Ed.) And we are working hard on it now. We are talking about the seriously injured. We appealed to the leaders of the countries, especially the heads of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross," she said. she.

