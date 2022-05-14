Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 14.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 14.05.2022

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The aggressor is firing along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops. The greatest activity of the occupiers remains in Slobozhansky and Donetsk areas.

The enemy is still in danger of launching missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions, the situation did not change, the enemy did not take active action.

On the territory of the Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus, demining works are recorded in the areas where the units of the Russian Federation are based.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers focused their efforts on maintaining their positions, controlling supply routes on the roads north and east of the city of Kharkiv, as well as preventing the advance of our troops towards the state border.

The regrouping of enemy units and the creation of stockpiles of material and technical means continue in the Slavic direction.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy group focuses its main efforts on preparation for offensive operations in the directions of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Soledar and Bakhmut, replenishes reserves and regroups units. Up to two battalion tactical groups were moved in this direction. The enemy is conducting assault operations along the line of contact with the support of aircraft and artillery. Has partial success in the area of ​​Avdiivka.

In the Lyman and Severodonetsk directions, the enemy is regrouping troops. The strengthening of the group with forces to the battalion tactical group in the area of ​​the Novy Aidar railway station was noted.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to blockade our units near the Azovstal plant. Inflicts massive artillery and air strikes, conducts assault operations.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on artillery shelling of our positions.

The situation in the South Bug area has not changed significantly. The aggressor focuses its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, replenishing ammunition and fuel and lubricants, engineering equipment positions, and carrying out artillery shelling of our troops' positions.

In the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, armed groups have been transferred to daily operations. At the same time, units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be on high alert.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction.

The enemy is trying to increase its military presence on Snake Island, strengthening the air defense system.

Russian troops continue to deliberately destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure by launching missile strikes and artillery shelling of settlements in Donetsk, Odesa, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The enemy in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine is trying to attract Ukrainian citizens to work in occupation institutions and illegal law enforcement agencies, violating their rights and freedoms," the General Staff said.