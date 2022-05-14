Turkey is ready to send ship to evacuate military from Azovstal, - Erdogan's adviser

Turkey has proposed a naval evacuation of wounded Azovstal fighters.

This was announced by adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

According to him, he personally discussed the proposal with President Zelensky in Kyiv two weeks ago, and that it remains "on the table", although Moscow did not agree to it.

According to the plan, the people evacuated from Azovstal will be transported by land to the port of Berdyansk, and a Turkish ship will take them across the Black Sea to Istanbul.

"Our ship is ready to go and deliver wounded soldiers and other civilians to Turkey," Kalin said.

