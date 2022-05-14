Two Russian military were informed about suspicion of order to fire on Kharkiv region from "Grad", - Office of Prosecutor General

Two commanders of the BM-21 "Grad" calculation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who issued orders to shell the territory of Ukraine, were reported in absentia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on February 24, 2022, two commanders issued orders to carry out artillery shelling of the Kharkiv region from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The subordinate servicemen opened fire on critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, and the educational institution of the Dergachiv City Council.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Russian military was reported in absentia on suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings is being carried out by the SSU Office in Kharkiv Oblast.

